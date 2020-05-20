TRA issues statement on disruption in 5G services

The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) has issued an explanation to users of the 5G networks provided by Omantel and Ooredoo.

TRA said that the 5G networks (5G) of Omantel and Ooredoo are currently suffering from external radio interference affecting the performance of some stations in these networks.

The authority stated that it is coordinating with several partners in the region to find the source of interference and stop it as soon as possible, confirming that it is in constant contact with operators and other parties that some of its uses may be the cause of this interference.

The authority apologized to the public for this out-of-control influence on the 5G services provided by operators.