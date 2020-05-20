Local 

TRA issues statement on disruption in 5G services

Oman Observer ,

The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) has issued an explanation to users of the 5G networks provided by Omantel and Ooredoo.

TRA said that the 5G networks (5G) of Omantel and Ooredoo are currently suffering from external radio interference affecting the performance of some stations in these networks.

The authority stated that it is coordinating with several partners in the region to find the source of interference and stop it as soon as possible, confirming that it is in constant contact with operators and other parties that some of its uses may be the cause of this interference.

The authority apologized to the public for this out-of-control influence on the 5G services provided by operators.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 6457 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

15th annual symposium on good pharmacy practice organised

Oman Observer Comments Off on 15th annual symposium on good pharmacy practice organised

ROP celebrates Annual Day with grand parade

Oman Observer Comments Off on ROP celebrates Annual Day with grand parade

Expo of scientific innovations and robot competitions held

Oman Observer Comments Off on Expo of scientific innovations and robot competitions held