TRA, Huawei provide online 5G training programme

Muscat: Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) and Huawei in the Sultanate began offering a new online training programme during which students and young engineers are given the opportunity to refine and develop their skills in using 5th Generation (5G) technologies in response to the consequences of Coronavirus.

The entire training programme will be implemented online, using modern means of cooperation to explore the technical aspects of the 5G technology in light of the current trend to use online learning.

The four-day training courses aim to provide participants with various skills required to meet the technical and commercial requirements of the 5G network environment, including cases of 5G industrial applications and network design, in addition to the basic principles of wireless communication technology.

This cooperation comes within the framework of implementing the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the two sides to provide training programmes for 1,000 Omani youth under the Huawei company programme to nurture and develop young talents. –ONA