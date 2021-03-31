TRA, Ericsson organize workshop on 5G applications for oil, gas

Muscat: Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA), in conjunction with Ericsson, on Wednesday organized a workshop through video conferencing on 5G applications for the gas and oil sector. The event saw the participation of licensed telecommunication service providers in Oman.

The workshop aimed at reviewing 5G technological solutions, the role of modern technologies in upgrading production efficiency, reducing cost and improving various operational processes.

The workshop also explored opportunities and challenges related to developing the telecommunication sector.

In addition, the workshop highlighted the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR), the importance of 5G applications in supporting technological development and digital transformation of gas and oil sector operations.

The workshop also reviewed international experiences, practices, plans and projects related to the oil and gas sector and provided by telecommunication service providers in Oman.

Present at the workshop were Eng Omar Hamdan al Ismaili, CEO of TRA, specialists and representatives of oil and gas companies in the Sultanate. –ONA