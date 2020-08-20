Toyota to offer cars in India on lease, subscription

Toyota Motor Corp will offer its cars in India on leases or shorter-term subscriptions, hoping to tap growing demand for private transport as travelers cut down on communal journeys in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Japanese automaker said on Tuesday it would offer leasing plans to corporate and retail customers of three to five years across its portfolio of cars – including the Glanza hatchback, Yaris sedan and Fortuner sport-utility vehicle – for as little as 21,000 rupees ($281) a month.

Naveen Soni, senior vice president, sales and service at the carmaker’s India unit, said the need for safe transport was growing and leasing or subscription models offered a more cost-effective solution than buying a car.

So far, leasing and subscription services in India have largely focussed on the higher end of the auto market and therefore make up a fraction of the overall numbers, said Soni.