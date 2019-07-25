Business 

Toyota to invest $600m in DiDi

Oman Observer

Tokyo: Toyota Motor has agreed to invest $600 million in the Chinese ride-hailing app Didi Chuxing (DiDi) as well as developing a joint venture with it to expand their collabouration, the two companies said on Thursday.
Toyota said in a statement that the two companies would establish the joint venture with the Japanese carmaker’s local partnership with Guangzhou Automobile Group for vehicle-related services for ride-hailing drivers.
The new agreement will lead Toyota and DiDi to shift to full-scale implementation of services that they have been developing in China, the Japanese carmaker said. — dpa

You May Also Like

Airlines body eyes bankruptcy law review to reduce stranded passengers

Oman Observer Comments Off on Airlines body eyes bankruptcy law review to reduce stranded passengers

Tata Motors profit up 42 per cent on strong JLR sales

Oman Observer Comments Off on Tata Motors profit up 42 per cent on strong JLR sales

Asian markets reverse early losses as Trump agrees NAFTA talks

Oman Observer Comments Off on Asian markets reverse early losses as Trump agrees NAFTA talks