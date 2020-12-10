Tourists to go on isolation if PCR test positive

As per the decision of the Supreme Committee on December 1, which included permitting the issuance of tourist visas, the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism has made the following decisions:

Travelers have been exempted from PCR testing (PCR). However, they should be covered by compulsory international health insurance including the costs of treating a disease.

They should take the test after arriving at the Sultanate’s airports.

Travelers should have an advanced hotel or tourist resort booking and return flight ticket.

They shall go for health isolation at the tourist facility until a negative result appears. As for those arriving through the land outlets, they are required to present a medical certificate indicating a negative result from a PCR examination conducted for a period not exceeding 3 hours before entering the Sultanate.