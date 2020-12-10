Local Main Oman 

Tourists to go on isolation if PCR test positive

Vinod Nair

As per the decision of the Supreme Committee on December 1, which included permitting the issuance of tourist visas,  the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism has made the following decisions:

Travelers have been exempted from PCR testing (PCR). However, they should be covered by compulsory international health insurance including the costs of treating a disease.
They should take the test after arriving at the Sultanate’s airports.
Travelers should have an advanced hotel or tourist resort booking and return flight ticket.
They shall go for health isolation at the tourist facility until a negative result appears. As for those arriving through the land outlets, they are required to present a medical certificate indicating a negative result from a PCR examination conducted for a period not exceeding 3 hours before entering the Sultanate.

 

You May Also Like

Johnson starts to shut down the UK again

Oman Observer Comments Off on Johnson starts to shut down the UK again

China lifts 90pc of Omani crude exports in September

Oman Observer Comments Off on China lifts 90pc of Omani crude exports in September

MSM general index declines 20 points

Oman Observer Comments Off on MSM general index declines 20 points