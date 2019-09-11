Tourists arriving by road should avail eVisa: ROP

Muscat: Royal Oman Police (ROP) has sought to clear confusion about the Visa on Arrival (by road) for tourists coming into Oman.

“All visitors requiring visas travelling to Oman through the land ports are requested to obtain it electronically (e-Visa) before travel. This will facilitate easy and efficient processing at the border posts. Visa on Arrival is now an exception to the rule and eVisas should be used wherever possible.”

The Sultanate is gradually moving towards the e-Visa platform and all foreign tourists have been urged to obtain a visa prior to their departure, according to the authorities.

Tourists, who are eligible for the unsponsored ‘Visa on Arrival’, have been asked to get an online visa.

According to Ministry of Tourism sources, “We are moving towards the digital platform in this segment worldwide. It will have a positive impact. Now, every single tourist coming to Oman can avail of e-Visa.”

Currently, expatriates (and relatives accompanying them) residing in the GCC can avail tourist visas without a sponsor.

The visa is valid for a period of four weeks and extendable for a week, Visa fees are RO5.

Other conditions include the person should have a valid residence in any GCC country, should from the professions approved to enter without a sponsor, valid passport for a period not less than six months. The expatriate to benefit from this visa should come directly from one of the GCC countries.