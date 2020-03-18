Tourist delegations advised to leave Sultanate
Muscat: The Ministry of Tourism on Wednesday called upon travel and tourism companies and hotel establishments to advise tourist delegations to leave the Sultanate and return to their respective countries.
This is due to the fact that it is not clear how long the exceptional global conditions and developments resulting from Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic will last, said the Ministry, hoping that tourist visits to the Sultanate will resume after the end of the pandemic.
Photo for illustration