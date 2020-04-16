Tourism sector urged to take advantage of govt incentives

Muscat: The Ministry of Tourism said on Thursday that some incentives announced by the Supreme Committee on Covid-19 will benefit the tourism sector, which has been affected by the preventive measures taken to limit the spread of the virus.

The measures include the permissions to cut the wages of the workforce through negotiations and also the new incentives with regards to the non-Omani employees.

The other measures include exemption from licensing renewal fees and fines for three months at the Ministry of Tourism and the Ministry of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources and the Public Authority for Consumer Protection (PACP).

The packages include postponing the payment of the electricity and water dues for three months to the affected institutions and companies.

They can take advantage of the packages of packages announced by the Central Bank of Oman for all banks, exchange companies, and financing companies, such as delaying the payment of installments and interest/owners of borrowers for one month.

It includes special facilities such as emergency loans to the sectors affected by the current situation, including the tourism sector.

The ministry urged the sector to comply with all decisions issued by the Supreme Committee.