Front Stories 

Tourism sector told to take preventive measures

Oman Observer , ,

Muscat: The Ministry of Tourism (MOT) said it is closely following developments with regards to the coronavirus outbreak as the country continues to get visitors from various countries.

The ministry called on all institutions and establishments operating in Oman’s tourism sector to take the necessary preventive measures and adhere to the instructions and circulars of the Ministry of Health to limit the spread of the virus.

The ministry was responding to social media posts that raised concerns over the preventive measures in place as Salalah has been scheduled to get direct flights from Italy.

 

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 5293 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

OJFA’s Japanese language course receives overwhelming response

Oman Observer Comments Off on OJFA’s Japanese language course receives overwhelming response

HM to receive Modi, visit to boost ties

Vinod Nair Comments Off on HM to receive Modi, visit to boost ties

GCC Tourism City for 2020 named

Oman Observer Comments Off on GCC Tourism City for 2020 named