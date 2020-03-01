Tourism sector told to take preventive measures

Muscat: The Ministry of Tourism (MOT) said it is closely following developments with regards to the coronavirus outbreak as the country continues to get visitors from various countries.

The ministry called on all institutions and establishments operating in Oman’s tourism sector to take the necessary preventive measures and adhere to the instructions and circulars of the Ministry of Health to limit the spread of the virus.

The ministry was responding to social media posts that raised concerns over the preventive measures in place as Salalah has been scheduled to get direct flights from Italy.