Tourism sector in Dhofar under review: Govt

Muscat: The Salalah Festival was canceled due to the pandemic, Dr. Ahmed al Saeedi, Minister of Health, said on Thursday.

“With regard to Khareef season in Dhofar, I reaffirm that the decisions of the Supreme Committee are still in place, including the prohibition of gatherings and precautionary measures.”

The closure of the governorate is taken on the basis of epidemiological status data and the recovery team is studying everything related to this, including considering the tourism sector.”

