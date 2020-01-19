Tour of Oman from February 11

Muscat: The 11th edition of Tour of Oman will be held in six stages from February 11- 16. Covering a length of 911km, the first stage will start Rustaq, a land of an iconic castle that dates back to the 12th century.

The finish will be in Muscat at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre. The scenery will change with 170km along the seaside on stage 2, all the way to Suhar, where sprinters have a strong chance of battling it out for the win.

The long stage to Qurayyat and the much shorter one leading to the Ministry of Tourism should favor the punchiest riders looking to evaluate their form ahead of the Spring classics. The mightiest challenge of the 2020 Tour of Oman awaits the peloton on day 5, with the ascent up Jabal Al Akhdhar.

The climb, known as “Green Mountain”, features on the route for the 10th year in a row. Stage 6 will also feature a usual setting with the traditional finish on the shimmering Matrah corniche. The race, organised by the Amaury Sport Organisation, is a men’s competition consisting of six stages. The race contains mainly flat stages, with some hillier parts.

The inaugural edition of the race in 2010, consisted of 6 stages, beginning with a 16-lap criterium in Muscat Corniche and ending with an 18.6 km time trial, also in Muscat.

Schedule:

February 11, 1st stage: From Rustaq Fort to Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre (138 Km).

February 12, 2nd stage: From Naseem Park to Suhar Al Bahri Road (167.5 Km).

February 13, 3rd stage: From German University of Technology to Qurayyat (190.5 Km).

February 14, 4th stage: From Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex to the Ministry of Tourism.

February 15, 5th stage: From Samayil to Jabal Al Akhdhar (Green Mountain) (150 Km).

February 16, 6th stage: From Al Araimi Boulevard to Muttrah Al Bahri Road (144.5 Km).