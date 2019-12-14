Tour of Oman from February 11 to 16

MUSCAT, DEC 14 – The Sultanate’s stunning landscape will again be the focus of the world as one of the most anticipated events for Oman’s sporting enthusiasts in general and cyclists in particular, Tour of Oman 2020, will be held from February 11 to 16. “We, at Muscat Municipality, are all set to host the 11th edition of the Tour of Oman, which has grown exponentially over the past ten years,” Salem bin Mubarak al Hassani, Chairman of the Oman Tour Committee at the Muscat Festival, told the Observer. Team Astana’s Alexey Lutsenko clinched the title last year.

During the previous sessions, the Tour of Oman saw the participation of world champions including Christopher Froome (Britain), André Grable (German), Alberto Contador (Spain), Peter Sagal (Slovakia), Preben van Hecke (Belgium), and Ramen Bardet Makanoa (France).

“The Tour of Oman is a window to the Sultanate’s tourism as journalists and photographers and TV reporters from across the world visit the country and live beam the events on their respective channels invoking a sense of curiosity in the visitors,” said Al Hassani. The highly challenging route for the 2019 Tour of Oman’s six stages took riders through some of the Sultanate’s best coastal and mountainous attractions. The 2020 edition will also offer the best and challenging ride for the cream of the sprinting clan.

Traditionally, the climb up Jabal Akhdhar proves to be decisive in the fight for the title. The overall winner will be the winner of the Red jersey for the general individual time classification while the points competition winner will take the Green jersey. The winner of the best young rider classification will take the White jersey while the most aggressive rider will claim the Gold jersey. The organising committee said that further details of Tour of Oman 2020 will be announced later.