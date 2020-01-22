Tour of Oman cancelled

MUSCAT: Tour of Oman 2020 has been cancelled, according to Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO) that organises the event.

The race, which was slated for February 11-16, was suspended due to the official 40-day mourning for late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos until February 21.

ASO has notified the 18 pro teams of the race’s cancellation.

The race was first held in 2010 and in recent years had become the official season kickoff for a number of GC riders, including Chris Froome and Vincenzo Nibali. Kazakh Alexey Lutsenko won the previous two editions after attacking the uphill finish to Green Mountain.

