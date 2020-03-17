TOUGH MEASURES TO FIGHT COVID-19

MUSCAT: The Supreme Committee tasked with handling the developments resulting from the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) held its third meeting under the chairmanship of Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al Busaidy, Minister of Interior, in the presence of the committee members, at the General Diwan of the Ministry of Interior, on Tuesday. The committee took the following decisions. The decisions will take effect from 12 noon on Wednesday (March 18):

1) Only Omanis will be allowed to enter into the Sultanate through all air, land and sea ports. Omanis are barred from leaving the Sultanate.

2) Closure of all mosques and masjids across the Sultanate. Only the call to prayer will be allowed.

3) Closure of all places of worship of non-Muslims.

4) Ban on all mass gatherings, events and conferences in the Sultanate.

5) Closure of all tourist sites, ban on gathering in public places including beaches and other entertainment places like wadis, mountains, sand dunes and streams.

6) Closure of stores in the commercial complexes except for the stores providing food commodities, clinics, pharmacies and optical outlets.

7) Closure of traditional markets like Muttrah Souq, Nizwa Souq, Al Rustaq Souq and Sinaw Souq and such marketplaces as the Friday market, Wednesday market and Thursday market

8) Ban on serving food in restaurants, coffee shops including those in hotels and excluding delivery.

9) Closure of sports and cultural clubs.

10) Closure of sports halls, gym, barbershops and beauty salons for men and women. — ONA

Related