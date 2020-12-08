Tough measures bring down road accidents in Oman

There has been a drastic fall in road accidents and deaths over the past five years due to concerted efforts of the authorities, especially the Royal Oman Police (ROP).

The number of road accidents reported in Oman fell during the past five years by 66.2 per cent, from 6,279 in 2015 to 2,120 accidents in 2019. It may be noted that nearly 1.55 million use 40,000 km of paved roads in the Sultanate.

Apart from major awareness campaigns, a new and stricter traffic laws came into effect from March 1, 2018, that was made to make Oman roads safer for everyone.

The key highlight of the law was motorists getting more than 12 black points in a year, will have their driving licence suspended for six months.

If a motorist gets more than 12 points again the following year, the licence will be seized for a year. If the black points exceed more than 12 points for a third consecutive year, the licence will be cancelled. The driver will have to take the driving test afresh after paying RO 100 for a new

licence.

According to the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI), 4,700 accidents were reported in 2016, 3,800 in 2017, and 2,800 in 2018. The time for a road accident to take place dropped from every two hours in 2015 and 2016 to an accident every four hours in 2019.

The Governorate of Muscat reported the maximum number of accidents in 2019 (27.7 per cent), followed by Al Dakhiliyah 14.7 per cent, South Al Batinah 13.3 per cent, Dhofar Governorate 11.4 per cent, North Al Batinah 10.7 per cent, North Al Sharqiyah 6.1 per cent, South Al Sharqiyah 5.4 per cent, Al Dhahirah 4.2 per cent, Al Wusta 3.9 per cent, Al Buraimi 2.1 per cent, and Musandam 0.5 per cent,

In 2019, 903 accidents were due to collisions between vehicles (42.6 per cent), followed by 419 incidents of vehicles hitting fixed objects (19.8 per cent).

The percentage of accidents that occurred during night was 53, while 1,098 accidents or 51.8 per cent of total mishaps were due to overspeed.

Meanwhile, 511 accident deaths and 2,442 injuries were recorded in 2019 of which Omanis accounted for 74.5 per cent of injuries and 62.2 per cent of deaths.

Over-speeding caused 46.3 per cent of injuries and 52.6 per cent of deaths due to road accidents.

The report also revealed that 265,000 driving licenses were either newly issued and renewed in 2019.

Related