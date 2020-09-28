Totti visits girl awakened from coma by his voice

Roma legend Francesco Totti on Monday visited a teenage girl in hospital who emerged from a nine-month coma after hearing a recording of the former Italian football star’s voice. Ilenia Matilli, a 19-year-old footballer with Lazio’s women’s team but a great fan of city rivals Roma, was left in a coma last December by a car accident in which her friend was killed. Former World Cup winner Totti had recorded a video message a few months ago, urging: “Ilenia don’t give up, you’ll do it, we are all with you”. Matilli finally emerged from the coma and as promised Totti, 43, on Monday visited her in Rome’s Gemelli hospital where she is undergoing rehabilitation. “She smiled at me, hugged me and started crying,” Totti said. — AFP

