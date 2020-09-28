Football Sports 

Totti visits girl awakened from coma by his voice

Oman Observer

Roma legend Francesco Totti on Monday visited a teenage girl in hospital who emerged from a nine-month coma after hearing a recording of the former Italian football star’s voice. Ilenia Matilli, a 19-year-old footballer with Lazio’s women’s team but a great fan of city rivals Roma, was left in a coma last December by a car accident in which her friend was killed. Former World Cup winner Totti had recorded a video message a few months ago, urging: “Ilenia don’t give up, you’ll do it, we are all with you”. Matilli finally emerged from the coma and as promised Totti, 43, on Monday visited her in Rome’s Gemelli hospital where she is undergoing rehabilitation. “She smiled at me, hugged me and started crying,” Totti said. — AFP

You May Also Like

Ox right to pick Liverpool, says manager Klopp

Oman Observer Comments Off on Ox right to pick Liverpool, says manager Klopp

Green seizes LPGA Portland lead with 63 as Kim chases with 61

Oman Observer Comments Off on Green seizes LPGA Portland lead with 63 as Kim chases with 61

Bayern sign Rodriguez on loan from Real

Oman Observer Comments Off on Bayern sign Rodriguez on loan from Real