PARIS: French energy giant Total will sell around $5 billion worth of assets, mostly from its upstream exploration and production business, as it seeks to focus on low breakeven projects that can weather weak oil prices, it said on Thursday.

The company reported a 19 per cent year-on-year drop in adjusted net profit to $2.9 billion in the second quarter, which it attributed to a combination of unfavourable market factors.

These include a 7 per cent drop in oil prices since the second quarter of 2018, a sharp fall in gas prices, and a slide in refining margins.

“Markets remained volatile with Brent averaging $69 per barrel in the second quarter – an increase of 9 per cent compared to the previous quarter — but natural gas prices down 36 per cent in Europe and 26 per cent in Asia,” Total Chairman and Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanne said.

The company, which has carried out a spree of acquisitions and expansion plans particularly in gas and electricity under Pouyanne, said it was preparing for the future by focusing on its core strengths in the gas and deep offshore segments.

Although gas prices fell sharply, Total said operating cash flow before working capital changes in its gas, renewables and power business surged 42 per cent thanks to 8 per cent production growth and a 10 per cent increase in liquefied natural gas (LNG) sales.

Total’s shares on the Paris bourse opened up 0.6 per cent in early trade.

Total said the focused strategy would be complemented by the sale of assets that only break even at high oil and gas prices, such as the recent disposal of mature assets in the British North Sea.

Its organic pre-dividend breakeven is below $25 per barrel, while the organic post-dividend breakeven — which would allow it pay dividends and carry out investments — is below $50 a barrel.

“This active portfolio management policy will continue with the sale of $5 billion in assets over the 2019-20 period, the majority coming from Exploration and Production,” Pouyanne said.

Total said the global oil environment remained volatile at the start of the third quarter, with uncertainty about demand growth. — Reuters

