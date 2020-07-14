Total death toll: 138 Omanis, 135 residents

Muscat: The Supreme Committee on Tuesday raised concern over the notable increase in death and infection cases as the country reported 14 cases of Covid-19 deaths within 24 hours.

Expressing concern over the increase in death and infection cases, the Supreme Committee called on all citizens and expatriates to take maximum precaution and comply with the preventive measures.

The Ministry of Health on Tuesday announced that 14 people died of Covid-19, taking the total death toll in Oman to 273.

With this, more Omanis (138) have now died due to COVID-19 compared to 135 residents. Of the total deaths so far, 162 has been from Muscat, 35 from North Batinah, and 39 from South Batinah.

The MoH also announced 1,389 new cases, including 1,050 Omanis and 339 residents, which brought the total number of positive cases to 59, 568.

According to MoH, a total of 4, 044 people were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted in Oman to 244, 831.

The MoH also reported 730 new patients recovered from COVID-19 during the past 24 hours, taking the total recoveries from the disease to 37, 987 in Oman.

A total of 79 people was admitted to the hospital yesterday, taking the number of people in hospitals to 514, including 149 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

On Tuesday, Muscat reported 405 cease, which was behind North Batinah (419) with 153 from Suhar. South Batinah (+103 in Barka) and Dhakilyah reported 220 and 123 cases, respectively.