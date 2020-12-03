Total confirmed Covid-19 cases in the Sultanate stand at 124,329

Muscat: The total number of positive Covid-19 cases in the Sultanate reached 124,329, while the number of recoveries stood at 115,866, comprising 93.2 per cent.

Meanwhile, the total number of Covid-19 related death cases stood at 1,435, the Ministry of Health said.

The Ministry also pointed out that 25 cases were hospitalized over the past 24 hours, adding that the total number of current hospitalized Covid-19-infected patients stands at 202, of them 106 are in intensive care units (ICU). –ONA