Local 

Total confirmed Covid-19 cases in the Sultanate stand at 124,329

Oman Observer

Muscat: The total number of positive Covid-19 cases in the Sultanate reached 124,329, while the number of recoveries stood at 115,866, comprising 93.2 per cent.

Meanwhile, the total number of Covid-19 related death cases stood at 1,435, the Ministry of Health said.

The Ministry also pointed out that 25 cases were hospitalized over the past 24 hours, adding that the total number of current hospitalized Covid-19-infected patients stands at 202, of them 106 are in intensive care units (ICU). –ONA

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 8910 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

More nationals get jobs in private sector

Oman Observer Comments Off on More nationals get jobs in private sector

Promising growth for frozen baked products market in the Sultanate: Indian Mordor Intelligence

Oman Observer Comments Off on Promising growth for frozen baked products market in the Sultanate: Indian Mordor Intelligence

Reading campaign

Oman Observer Comments Off on Reading campaign