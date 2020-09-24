Total confirmed Covid-19 cases in Sultanate stand at 95,907

Muscat: The total number of positive Covid-19 cases in the Sultanate reached 95,907, while the number of recoveries stood at 86,765, comprising 90.4 per cent.

Meanwhile, the total number of Covid-19 related death cases stood at 885, the Ministry of Health said.

The Ministry also pointed out that 62 cases were hospitalised over the past 24 hours, adding that the total number of current hospitalised Covid-19-infected patients stands at 512, of them 185 are in intensive care units (ICU). –ONA