Main 

Total confirmed Covid-19 cases in Sultanate stand at 95,907

Oman Observer

Muscat: The total number of positive Covid-19 cases in the Sultanate reached 95,907, while the number of recoveries stood at 86,765, comprising 90.4 per cent.

Meanwhile, the total number of Covid-19 related death cases stood at 885, the Ministry of Health said.

The Ministry also pointed out that 62 cases were hospitalised over the past 24 hours, adding that the total number of current hospitalised Covid-19-infected patients stands at 512, of them 185 are in intensive care units (ICU). –ONA

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 8020 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Asaad to attend Japan ceremony

Oman Observer Comments Off on Asaad to attend Japan ceremony

Oman to adopt battery storage for hybrid power projects

Conrad Prabhu Comments Off on Oman to adopt battery storage for hybrid power projects

Shura panel discusses housing of expat singles

Vinod Nair Comments Off on Shura panel discusses housing of expat singles