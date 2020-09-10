Main Oman 

Total confirmed Covid-19 cases in Sultanate stand at 88,337

Oman Observer

Muscat: The total number of positive Covid-19 cases in the Sultanate reached 88,337, while the number of recoveries stood at 83,325, comprising 94.3 per cent.

Meanwhile, the total number of Covid-19 related death cases stood at 762, the Ministry of Health said.

The Ministry also pointed out that 55 cases were hospitalised over the past 24 hours, adding that the total number of current hospitalised Covid-19-infected patients stands at 442, of them 161 are in intensive care units (ICU). –ONA

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 7836 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Fine to be imposed on barbecue in parks, beaches

Oman Observer Comments Off on Fine to be imposed on barbecue in parks, beaches

Philips posts mixed results in Q3

Oman Observer Comments Off on Philips posts mixed results in Q3

Makeover sought for tourism sector

Kabeer Yousuf Comments Off on Makeover sought for tourism sector