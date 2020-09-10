Total confirmed Covid-19 cases in Sultanate stand at 88,337

Muscat: The total number of positive Covid-19 cases in the Sultanate reached 88,337, while the number of recoveries stood at 83,325, comprising 94.3 per cent.

Meanwhile, the total number of Covid-19 related death cases stood at 762, the Ministry of Health said.

The Ministry also pointed out that 55 cases were hospitalised over the past 24 hours, adding that the total number of current hospitalised Covid-19-infected patients stands at 442, of them 161 are in intensive care units (ICU). –ONA