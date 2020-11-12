Main 

Total confirmed Covid-19 cases in Sultanate stand at 119,442

Muscat: The total number of positive Covid-19 cases in the Sultanate reached 119,442, while the number of recoveries stood at 110,050, comprising 92 per cent.

Meanwhile, the total number of Covid-19 related death cases stood at 1,326, the Ministry of Health said.

The Ministry also pointed out that 35 cases were hospitalized over the past 24 hours, adding that the total number of current hospitalized Covid-19-infected patients stands at 318, of them 135 are in intensive care units (ICU). –ONA

