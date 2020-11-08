Local 

Total confirmed Covid-19 cases in Sultanate stand at 118,140

Oman Observer

Muscat: The total number of positive Covid-19 cases in the Sultanate reached 118,140, while the number of recoveries stood at 108,681 comprising 92 per cent.

Meanwhile, the total number of Covid-19 related death cases stood at 1,301 the Ministry of Health said.

The Ministry also pointed out that 42 cases were hospitalized over the past 24 hours, adding that the total number of current hospitalized Covid-19-infected patients stands at 351, of them 148 are in intensive care units (ICU). –ONA

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 8582 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Drying clothes in balconies distorts city image: Muscat Municipality

Oman Observer Comments Off on Drying clothes in balconies distorts city image: Muscat Municipality

Oman steps up checks on Australian melons

Oman Observer Comments Off on Oman steps up checks on Australian melons

IPA board meets

Oman Observer Comments Off on IPA board meets