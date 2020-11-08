Total confirmed Covid-19 cases in Sultanate stand at 118,140

Muscat: The total number of positive Covid-19 cases in the Sultanate reached 118,140, while the number of recoveries stood at 108,681 comprising 92 per cent.

Meanwhile, the total number of Covid-19 related death cases stood at 1,301 the Ministry of Health said.

The Ministry also pointed out that 42 cases were hospitalized over the past 24 hours, adding that the total number of current hospitalized Covid-19-infected patients stands at 351, of them 148 are in intensive care units (ICU). –ONA