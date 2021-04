TOKYO: Toshiba is considering a buyout offer from a British private equity fund, it said on Wednesday, with reports suggesting the deal could be worth about $20 billion.

trading of Toshiba shares was halted on Tokyo’s stock exchange at the open, after the Japanese firm confirmed the offer in a statement.

Toshiba said it “received an initial proposal yesterday” by CVC Capital Partners for a buyout.

“We will request detailed information and carefully discuss” the offer, the firm added.

The Nikkei newspaper said CVC was considering a 30 per cent premium over the Japanese industrial group’s current share price, valuing the deal at nearly 2.3 trillion yen ($20.8 billion) based on Tuesday’s close.

The financial daily said CVC would consider recruiting other investors to participate in the buyout. CVC declined to comment on the matter. — AFP