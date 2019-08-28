Top student research projects to get funding

Muscat, August 28 – The Ministry of Education signed an agreement with CC Energy Development (Oman branch). The agreement is to provide funding for honouring excellent student projects across the Sultanate. The signing of the agreement took place at the Ministry’s headquarters. Shaikh Mohammed al Toobi, Counsellor to the Ministry, signed the agreement with Walter Simpson, managing director of the supporting company. Counsellor to the Ministry, said: “The ministry is keen to raise its students to be responsible towards their country and their community through the implementation of positive interactive projects.

This agreement comes within the aim of activating the real partnership between the public and private sectors, and due to the CC Energy Development desires to invest part of its resources to serve the educational needs in the Sultanate. These projects aim to help students acquire research skills and to develop their awareness of community issues, as well as to develop their positive values and attitudes. It also aims to achieve effective participation in the affairs of the environment in which they belong, solve problems and expand their horizons and attention of world citizenship.”