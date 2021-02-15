Top-seven finish for Al Harthy and Oman Racing again

Muscat: Ahmad al Harthy and Oman Racing chalked-up a second top seven finish in as many races at Dubai Autodrome on Sunday to get Omani’s maiden Asian Le Mans Series campaign off to a consistent start.

Having raced from 10th on the grid to seventh in the GT class during round one on Saturday, Al Harthy and team-mates Jonny Adam and Tom Canning were on course for a potential podium in race two on Sunday — but an unfortunate drive-through penalty proved costly.

Even so, a well-crafted opening stint from Oman Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth, National Bank of Oman, Omantel and Barr Al Jissah backed racer Al Harthy, and suitably strong performances from Canning and Adam, ensured Oman Racing added another seventh place to its event tally.

“Our performance was very good and much, much better than Saturday — we were really happy with our overall pace”, said Al Harthy after round two, “Realistically, without the drive-through, I think we could have had a possible podium, or at the very least challenged for the podium, which would’ve been amazing on our first weekend in the Asian Le Mans Series. “Although the result is the same as race one, there are a lot more positives for us to take away from here to the next two rounds in Abu Dhabi a few days from now. We go there feeling more confident as Yas Marina Circuit should suit our Aston Martin much better.”

As on Saturday, Al Harthy launched well at the rolling start of race two and from eighth on the GT class grid he moved into seventh before tucking back in to eighth place. He then circulated for the first couple of laps in a very tight pack of cars all jostling for position. Very close behind Ralf Bohn’s Porsche 911 on lap three, Al Harthy had a look at making a move the next time around but thought better of it as the door was closed. Redoubling his efforts, the Omani went to pass at the Turn 14 left-hander but as the Porsche turned in there was contact. Taking seventh momentarily, the resulting delay ultimately dropped the No 97 Aston Martin back to ninth.

There is absolutely no time to rest for Al Harthy and Oman Racing, with rounds three and four of the Middle-East-based 2021 Asian Le Mans Series taking place on February 19 and 20 at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi.