Top seed Wang eases into Bronx Open quarterfinals

New York: Top seed Wang Qiang of China sailed into the Bronx Open quarterfinals with a convincing 6-1 6-4 victory over French qualifier Fiona Ferro on Wednesday.

Wang, who received a bye into the last-16, converted six of eight break points to claim her first win since the second round of Wimbledon last month.

“I just tried to build my confidence for this tournament,” Wang said.

“For me, it’s preparing for the US Open, so I will try my best this tournament.”

The match began with both players failing to hold serve before Wang took a 3-1 lead. She then won the next five games in a row after Ferro made a number of unforced errors and double faulted three times in the opening set alone.

Wang will face Russia’s Anna Blinkova, who came back from a set down to beat Romania’s Mihaela Buzarnescu 1-6 6-3 6-3.

Poland’s Magda Linette also marched into the quarterfinals with a 6-1 6-4 victory over ninth seed Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus.

The unseeded Linette fired 10 aces and won 88 per cent of her first service points to set up a clash with Czech 10th seed Karolina Muchova who dispatched American wildcard Kristie Ahn 6-3 6-1. — Reuters

Related