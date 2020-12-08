Top assignments await Olympic team head coach

MUSCAT, Dec 8

Dario Basic, head coach of Oman national Olympic football team, will have many top assignments in the next year.

The Croatian coach, who was appointed earlier this year, will lead the team at the 10th edition of the West Asian Championship which will be held in UAE, the GCC Gulf Games in Kuwait in March and the football qualifications for Olympic Games in 2024.

The coaching staff had completed four domestic training camps until now and the development plan will continue in the following year.

The team had many friendly games during the last few camps including the two matches against the national senior team and ended both in favour of the latter 3-0 and 4-1.

The Olympic team had played with the local teams and suffered a 2-0 loss against Bausher and lost 2-0 to Omantel League champions Seeb.

The Olympic team ended the match against Al Khabourah in a 1-1 draw.

Despite the results of the friendlies, the coaching staff are confident on the players’ readiness and tested their fitness along with other technical and tactical aspects.

Also, the Croatian coach tested the potential faces in the squad to move forward with them in the development plan for the forthcoming events. The training was divided into two periods including morning and evening sessions. The morning warm-up concentrated on the fitness part as it was done in gymnasium while the evening training focused on implementation of the tactical side on the field.

The current squad of the U-23 team feature the following: Yousef al Malki, Essam al Makhzoomi, Awadh al Shari, Ibrahim al Rajhi, Omar al Salti, Mahmood al Alawi, Basil al Jabri, Qasim al Mubarek, Sultan Basheer, Yousef al Shiyadi, Mohammed al Buraiki, Mohammed al Ghafri, Mousab al Mamari, Moyad al Balushi, Abdulaziz al Zaabi, Mohammed al Seem, Mohammed Mustaheel, Mohammed al Shukaili, Fahad al Hajri, Issa al Noubi, Jaweed al Balushi and Mohammed al Hinai.

Adil Al Balushi