Tools to diagnose skin diseases discussed

SALALAH, NOV 19 – The latest techniques of identifying skin diseases were discussed at a gathering of dermatologists from Sultan Qaboos Hospital and private health care operators in Salalah. Dr Ahmed Sadek, Consultant Dermatologist and Vice President of Al Houd Al Marsoud Hospital in Cairo, took part in the discussion. The skin specialists spoke mainly about ‘dermoscope’ which, according to them, has become a common procedure and support tool for clinical diagnosis in skin related issues. The medical practitioners took part in an interactive workshop and discussed the use of dermatoscope as a non-invasive, diagnostic tool that helps to visualise subtle clinical patterns of skin lesions and subsurface skin structures not normally visible to the unaided eye.

DERMATOSCOPE

The training workshop was organised by the dermatology unit of the Sultan Qaboos Hospital at Salalah Millennium Resort with the participation of 30 dermatologists from the SQH and other private health care operators in Salalah. Dr Lutfi al Kathiri, Consultant Dermatologist and Head of the Dermatology unit at the SQH, gave a presentation in which he explained the importance of dermatoscope. Commenting on its importance he said, “This procedure may obviate the need for skin biopsy for diagnosis and follow-up. It is a non-invasive, diagnostic tool which is helpful in understanding the finer clinical patterns of skin aberrations and subsurface skin structures. It is so sophisticated that it aides the dermatologists to the levels which are otherwise not visible unaided.”

The dermoscope, according to him, has the ability to diagnose early and follow up a large number of skin diseases. “It is helpful in benign and malignant skin tumors, pigmented and vascular nevi, hair and scalp diseases such as alopecia, infectious diseases such as fungus, scabies and molluscum contagiosum, as well as inflammatory skin diseases such as psoriasis and pityriasis rosea,” he said. Dr Al Kathiri stressed the importance of establishing specialised training programmes to keep abreast of medical developments related to dermatology, which in turn contributes to serving of the patients and updating the medical practitioners with latest developments of health services in general. Dr Ahmed Salem Qaitoun, Assistant Director for Medical and Para Medical Affairs, hailed the valued debate and honoured the speakers. He also appreciated the participants from Vichy, La Roche-Posay and Medical Supplies Link (MSL).