Tokyo shares end lower in thin holiday trade

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks ended nominally lower on Friday after thin trade with overseas investors absent over the Christmas holidays.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.04 per cent, or 11.74 points, at 26,656.61, for a weekly loss of 0.40 per cent.

The broader Topix index edged up 0.23 per cent, or 4.14 points, to 1,778.41 for a weekly loss of 0.83 per cent.

“The market was in the state of ‘no selling in quiet times’,” Okasan Online Securities said, referring to a Tokyo market maxim cautioning traders to reject the impulse to dump shares during quiet moments and remain patient until the next opportunity arises.

“The range was so narrow that no one felt shares move,” the brokerage said in a note. Overnight gains on Wall Street lifted the Tokyo market to open higher. The momentum however was short-lived, and investors searched for fresh news in sluggish trade.

Still, bargain hunting prevented a sharp fall of the market.

“The news that Britain and the EU reached a trade deal meant one fewer element of uncertainty, but investors did not see it as a major trading cue,” SMBC Nikko Securities added. — AFP

