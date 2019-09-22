Main 

Toilets must at fuel stations: MoCI

Muscat: Based on a ministerial decision by the Minister of Commerce and Industry, all fuel filling stations should provide basic public amenities. The new regulations amend the provisions related to licenses’ issuance for setting and operation filling stations.

The text of the amendment reads: “articles 32 and 38 on the conditions ruling the licenses for erecting and running filling stations will be replaced by the following texts: Owners of the petrol stations should provide basic public facilities in all filling stations such as toilets and other basic services required by the geographical location of the station.”.

Operators shall ensure that these facilities are clean and available to the user during the working hours of the station.

The new Article 38 imposed penalties on violators starting with a written warning and then an administrative fine of RO 1,000 for some violations in case of repetition. Other fines reach up to RO 3,000 for breaching articles 26, 29 and 36.

