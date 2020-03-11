Together, we can

Jamila al Hinai, a young homemaker from Wilayat os Al Seeb, was not sure how she could balance her family and earn a living without hindering the smooth course of her family life. It was with this thought that she attended an awareness programme run by the National Youth Committee (NYC) with the support of the National Committee for Family Affairs (NCFA) that made her eyes wide open towards the opportunities galore that the country has in offer.

HELP is a community-based, non-profit initiative to guide Omani families towards identifying various ways of becoming productive families for thr nation and to take part in the wider picture of nation building process.

This initiative is training nearly 1,000 people from different families for a duration of 3 years and making them productive families with household businesses, SME’s or to help with landing the right job or to learn modern marketing and selling skills for their products.

The initiative aims to empower families with marketing, sales and e-marketing skills through a practical programme that aims at enhancing skills and increase knowledge to enhance home businesses and reach a larger segment of customers to double the daily family income.

The Social Assistance Initiative was launched at the secretariat of the National Youth Committee in Ghala with the support of the National Committee for Family Affairs which was attended by families from across the governorate.

Salem al Owaisi, member of the National Committee for Youth and representative of the Ministry of Social Development (MoSD), highlighted the Committee’s role in supporting the society and families.

“The results of this Initiative is expected to serve a large segment of families in all governorates of the Sultanate by educating how to be productive and self-reliant towards the national goals,” Al Owaisi said.

Asma al Shaqsia representing the Omani Women’s Society, Al Seeb and a volunteer of various social initiatives gave the speech on collaborations in implementing the initiative across the Governorate of Muscat.

Mohammed al Abri from the coordination and follow-up section of the initiative presented a poem about the love for the country and its commitment to the people.

Related