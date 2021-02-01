To stop the inevitable without lockdowns

Nearly a year after the countries across the world started imposing complete lockdowns, we are still staring at fresh ones.

While it is undisputed that lockdowns do help in limiting the community spread of Covid-19, it comes at an extremely high cost and at times even life-threatening with thousands of the employed-class or left to survive or starve on their own.

Not just on Oil

Over the past decade, with the mushrooming of budget airlines and hotels, more people started travelling and, in the process, countries started depending on these sectors as a primary contributor to the national economy.

As the regional economies realised in late 2014, they cannot depend entirely on the oil and gas sector, the tourism and the manufacturing sector emerged as viable alternatives.

The year-long pandemic already affected Oman’s tourism sector to the extent that the recovery may take more than a couple of years.

Dr Ahmed Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health, said lockdowns will be the last option and that the Supreme Committee hopes not to go that far. “We must protect ourselves and society through strict adherence to precautionary measures.”

He added that the closure of the Sultanate’s airports is under study and deliberation by the Supreme Committee, which, he hoped, will be not required as it will cause immense social and economic losses.

Some of the hotel operators just want the inflow of tourists to be restored to recover investment because right now we are operating at less than 10 per cent of both staff and client capacity.

“Most of my expatriate staff are yet to return from lockdown-time leave and most of my tourist-source countries are struggling to cope with the pandemic crisis’’, said a hotel apartment owner.

The decrease in revenues of three-stars to five-stars hotels in the Sultanate until the end of December 2020 decreased 62.9 per cent from December 2019 while occupancies dropped by 52.5 per cent during the same period.

The statistics also showed that they cannot ignore domestic travellers for their international counterparts, because Omani hotel guests 479, 336 and the large expatriate community helped the sector to survive if not thrive, though frequent restrictions halted the expected recovery.

According to economic experts, lockdowns are only preventive measures to delay the inevitable.

vaccine best shot

While vaccines are said to be the best possible solution, their effectiveness can be proved only unless 60 per cent of the population are vaccinated.

“The vaccine may prevent you from getting a virus, but it will not stop you from spreading it to others’’, the Minister of Health said on Monday.

With shutdowns certainly not the answer, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) called on governments to partner with the industry to devise plans to safely re-link people, businesses, and economies when the Covid-19 epidemiological situation permits.

A priority for this critical cooperation is the acceleration of the establishment of global standards for vaccination and testing certification.

“We can see the light at the end of the tunnel as vaccination programmes rollout. Turning this vision into a safe and orderly re-start will require careful planning and coordination by governments and industry. This will be challenging as the priority for the weeks and months ahead will be containing the spread of new variants. But even as the crisis deepens, it is important to prepare the way for a resumption of flights when the epidemiological situation permits’’, IATA said, urging governments to come out of border closures.