To promote tourism, CAA invites bids for amphibious aircraft services

Muscat: To promote tourism and related activities in the region, the Civil Aviation Authority (CA) has called for requests to establish and operate amphibious aircraft services.

CA said that a detailed offer shall be attached with the application that includes the economic feasibility study, the company’s business plan, and proof of financial ability.

The application form for a Class (B) operating license ‘for aircraft with a capacity of 19 seats or less, or with a maximum take-off weight of fewer than 10 tonnes’ can be obtained from the authority’s website – caa.gov. om. The application will be RO300.

After the initial acceptance of the application, the applicant is obligated to complete all requirements for the issuance of the Air Operator Certificate (AOC) with the Authority according to a specific timetable.

said that it would like to clarify applications shall be sent via e-mail to the following at customerservice@caa.gov.om.

“Initial acceptance of the application does not mean approval of it, and in the event that more than one application fulfills the requirements and established procedures, CAA will choose between applications and consider licensing only two operators maximum for a period of seven years from the date of issuing the second license,” the statement said.