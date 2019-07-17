To end slavery, free 10,000 people a day for a decade

NEW YORK: Ten thousand people would need to be freed everyday to eliminate modern slavery over the next decade, according to research on Wednesday showing countries making little or no progress in efforts to end forced labour. Less than half of countries rank forced labour as a crime and most do not regard forced marriage as a crime, said the report by the Walk Free Foundation, an Australia-based anti-slavery group. More than 40 million people have been estimated to be captive in modern slavery, which includes forced labour and forced marriage, according to Walk Free and the International Labour Organization.

Ending modern slavery by 2030 was one of the global goals adopted unanimously by members of the United Nations four years ago. But at today’s rate, achieving that goal is “impossible”, the report said. It would require freeing some 10,000 people each day for the next decade, it said.

The group assessed 183 governments on such factors as the identification of slavery survivors, criminal justice, support systems and efforts to clean up supply chains. The worst countries for modern slavery were North Korea and Eritrea, where governments are complicit in forced labour, the report said. It singled out Libya, Iran, Equatorial Guinea, Burundi, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Congo, Russia and Somalia for lack of action on ending slavery. — AFP