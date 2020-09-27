To boost sufficiency, Al Bashair imports 10,000 heads of sheep

Salalah: Government-owned firm Al Bashair Investment Company (ABIC) has imported 10,000 heads of merino sheep and 250 heads of calves for fattening at its farm in the Wilayat of Thumrait, Governorate of Dhofar.

The consignment was received via the Port of Salalah from the Republic of South Africa as part of an operational programme to produce high quality and healthy meat.

ABIC management seeks to realise abundance with a view to serving individuals and establishments in Oman and exporting to adjoining markets. The programme is a contribution to food security and ensures the availability of safe red meat.

The company’s strategy focuses on importing livestock from different destinations and isolating the animals at the company’s quarantine approved and directly supervised by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources.

During the quarantine period, all necessary vaccinations are given to the livestock to protect the imported animals against common diseases. After this period, the livestock is taken to the fattening area where they are nourished with natural fodder, food concentrates and vitamins to help increase weight and meat quality.

ABIC is considered the first integrated red meat project of its kind in the Sultanate and the largest in the region. It was established with prime aim of contributing to the system of food security and self-sufficiency in the Sultanate. –ONA