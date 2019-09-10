To be fined or not to be – enhance the balcony experience

From an eyesore to a beauty spot — balconies can make all the difference. Balconies can be one of the best features of a house or an apartment. But for many it is the solution for drying clothes which now have been considered an eye sore that can attract fine.

For many individuals balconies are too hot to be utilised but there are others for whom the balcony becomes a step closer to nature. It becomes a designated green space where birds love to come and take rest. Others ensure there is water available for the birds.

In many instances a balcony has been used as an open storage, a place where all the unwanted household items end up and be forgotten.

Sandy has a beautiful home with balcony but she is quick to respond, “I barely use my balcony. It is just there. I feel it is just too hot unless it is winter.” However there are others who consider a balcony of an apartment as an opportunity for gardening.

Azeez Hashim is an ardent gardener who has been working and living in Oman for the last 32 years and since 2013 he ventured into vegetable gardening and horticulture and has experimented with various types of gardening.

“I like to encourage people interested in gardening to begin by planting herbs in pots and that can be done even in the smallest apartments and if there is a balcony it is perfect,” he said.

“I recommend growing coriander, mint, basil, curry leaves and even parsley as these herbs are suitable to Oman’s climate,” Azeez pointed out.

It is September and this might be an ideal time to experiment with plants in the balcony. This extended part of the home can also be managed to be a corner for personal space —for reading or a game of chess with family and friends.

The walls of the balcony can be used as well for hang planters and art pieces that can bear the sunlight. Maintaining a balcony also requires patience as dust and dry leaves (if one opts for plants) need to be cleared off. We asked one of the well established interior designers whether balconies are popular amongst her clients.

“The popularity of balconies depends on the clients especially if they do not have garden space they focus on the balcony. There are clients who invest in designing balconies,” explained Shariffa al Wardi, interior designer, while adding that three types of shades can used for balconies and they are metal, PVC and wood.

The integral elements for a beautiful balcony are the types of shades, flooring, lighting, plants and other accessories, said the designer.

“For the flooring the options are interlock, fake grass, concrete or wood. The charm of the balcony is also the lighting after sunset. There is a variety of lighting to choose from,” explained Shariffa. Lighting used on the balcony can vary from candle lanterns/lamps, wall light, fairy light to LED lights. What gives an ordinary balcony a statement of its own are the accessories and that could be pots, shelves, furniture, hanging chairs to electric fountain.

