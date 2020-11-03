TMdone signs deal to sponsor Oman women’s cricket team

Shahzad Raza

MUSCAT

Oman women’s cricket team has found a new supporter in TMdone, an Omani company that specialises in delivery service, which will be its sponsor for the next two years.

Ranked among the top 30 in ICC rankings, Oman women’s team has been showing steady improvement. The TMdone sponsorship deal, amounting to RO 30,000, comes on the heels of the team’s impressive showing in a tournament in Qatar earlier this year where Oman finished a creditable runner-up behind Kuwait.

“We are extremely pleased to have received such a wonderful support from TMdone. Improvement in cricket is all about playing more matches and more tournaments. This sponsorship will lead to our girls getting more exposure at international level and gain more experience which will give them confidence to perform better,” said Pankaj Khimji, senior member, Oman Cricket Board of Directors, at a welcome ceremony for TMdone team on the lush green grounds of Oman Cricket Academy on Monday.

Yasser al Barami, CEO of TMdone, said his company was pleased to join Oman Cricket in its efforts to develop women’s cricket in Oman.

“We at TMdone decided to support the women’s team as it goes with our values of making a change in our society and local sports. It will be our desire to see Oman women’s cricket team to reach a higher level much like Oman men’s team which ranks among the ICC’s top 20 in ODI and T20 internationals,” added Al Barami in his address at the ceremony.

Asma al Maraghi, Managing Director of TMdone, said they believed in supporting local talent and that’s what brought them to women’s cricket team.

“Oman has a very young and talented girls team and that’s what companies who want to contribute ask for. In Oman, women and sport is still something new and creative which meets the values of our company,” explained Al Maraghi.

Vaishali Jesrani, captain of Oman team, was delighted at the support.

“TMdone sponsorship has come at a very important time for us. The girls are really happy and charged up to perform better,” she added.

The TMdone team was later introduced to coaches and players of Oman women’s team in the presence of senior Oman Cricket officials.

