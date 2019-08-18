Tiramisu Speculoos with banana

Ingredients

100 g of egg yolk (5 pieces)

80 g of white sugar

500 g of mascarpone

10 pcs savoiardo biscuits

4 Espresso

100 g Speculoos

30 g banana chips

METHOD

Prepare 4 espressos and let them cool down.

Combine the egg yolk and the sugar in a bowl, and beat on high speed for 10 minutes with an electric mixer.

Add the mascarpone and beat on medium/high speed for five (5) minutes.

Layer two (2) tablespoons of cream on the bottom of the glass. Quickly soak one (1) savoiardo biscuit cut into half in the espresso, and layer on the cream.

Repeat the operation with the cream and savoiardo, finishing with the cream.

Top the tiramisu with the crushed speculoos.

Garnish with banana chips.

ABOUT

THIS DISH

Savoiardi, commonly known as “Lady Fingers” are delightful and delicately light cookies from Italy that have been enjoyed by Italians for generations. Eaten as a snack alongside a glass of milk, children love their simple goodness. Adults too enjoy nibbling on them between sips of espresso or cappuccino. The Italians have invented wondrous desserts using them in creations like Tiramisu.

Tiramisu is an Italian delight that has of late become a most fashionable dessert. Made with Mascarpone cheese, delicate ladyfingers and laced with strong espresso coffee, “Tiramisu” literally translates to “Pick Me Up” which refers to the inevitable energising boost this dessert will provide.

Chef Zaid Ben Kahla is the Pastry Chef of Cioccolatitaliani in Muscat. He moved to Oman in late 2018, after spending the last 3 years back in his home country, Tunisia. Initially trained as a Chef in Mediterranean cuisine, he quickly moved forward in his career training in different sections, up to being trained as a Barista, to acquire all the skills necessary to run a complete outlet. Once he was confident enough to consider himself a complete Chef, he moved to Saudi Arabia, where he worked as Head of the Pastry department for one of the major local groups, often serving the Royal family with his delicacies. Chef Zaid has a passion not only for desserts, but he loves experimenting new flavour combinations to make customers’ experience delightful. He loves to take inspiration from world famous classics and give them his own twist. A true leader, he runs the food development of Cioccolatitaliani in Oman, making sure that quality and freshness of the ingredients are always put first.