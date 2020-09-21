TIR global transit system to accelerate cross-border trade

BUSINESS REPORTER –

MUSCAT, SEPT 21 –

Cross-border trade between Oman and its neighbours, notably Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, is anticipated to surge the Sultanate’s recent decision to operationalize its commitments under TIR, the global transit system.

Last week, the first shipment under the ‘TIR’ label made its way from Saudi Arabia to Oman via the United Arab Emirates in 20 hours, a far cry from the three-day-long road journey that it typically entails. The dramatic reduction in journey times was made possible by TIR’s electronic pre-declaration (EPD) to accelerate customs procedures.

TIR — a global treaty — enables goods to be shipped from a country of origin, through transit countries, to a country of destination in sealed load compartments that are controlled by customs via a multilateral, mutually recognised system. It is the easiest, safest and most reliable way to move goods across multiple international borders, saving time and money for transport operators and customs authorities.

Recently, the Sultanate became the latest country in the GCC region to operationalise TIR operational, thereby unlocking its regional and international trade potential. The timely activation of the convention, coming against the backdrop of a 19 per cent decline in turnover for operators across the Middle East – stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic – is opportune for Omani road freight operators, according to the IRU, the world’s road transport organisation representing bus, coach, truck and taxi operators globally.

The maiden TIR-labelled shipment from Saudi Arabia, representing a consignment of around 20 tonnes of dairy products, was handled by Almajdouie Logistics.

“This was the first TIR shipment handled by Oman Customs following the country’s accession to TIR. The landmark operation was completed with the support of IRU members in Oman, ASYAD and TIR issuing and guaranteeing association Sinyar, as well as the Saudi Automobile and Touring Association and the Automobile Touring Club of the UAE,” said IRU in a statement.

