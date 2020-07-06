Timing revised for malls, commercial centres

Muscat: The Muscat Municipality has revised the opening hours of commercial centres and malls.

In a statement issued on Monday, the municipality said the work hours for commercial centers and malls, except for hypermarkets,will be 10 am to 10 pm. Earlier the timing was from 12 noon to 9 pm.

The municipality, however, prohibited the opening and use of dressing or fitting rooms in all malls and stores.

Malls and commercial complexes reopened last week after three months, with Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) as part of the preventive measures to limit the spread of the COVID-19.

The SOPs include no entry for elderly aged 60 years and above and children below 12 years, which will be revised by the government in the coming days.

All visitors will undergo a temperature test before entering the mall to ensure the safety of all.

As per the guidelines, all the malls shall remove seats from common areas, while prayer hall will remain closed until further notice.

Parking occupancy should not exceed 50 per cent and the same should be manned by security personnel and operations staff.

It is strictly forbidden to sit in the mall’s facilities, while cafes and restaurants will serve their meals for eating out.

Hand dryers in all the restrooms to be switched off and sealed for customer usage.

Mall management will carry out routine inspection inside retailers’ stores to ensure effective and frequent disinfection and sanitisation is being carried out by all outlets.

Retailers must not transfer an employee from one branch to another.

Staff should be positioned inside the mall to monitor whether customers are wearing face masks to prevent the gathering of customers at the same place. They should prevent the entry of customers in case of crowding inside the mall.

Customers must wear a face mask when entering the mall.

A signboard shall be placed at all the entrances of the malls, mentioning that the customers shall not stay inside for more than two hours.

The malls reserve the right to take the necessary measures to close the shop or inform the municipality concerned if the retailer fails to comply with the precautionary procedures.

They have to ensure social distancing is maintained in all common areas, elevators, escalators, food court, ATMs, etc.