Timely renewal of commercial agency contracts stressed

MUSCAT, Jan 9 – The Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion (MoCIIP) has urged the registered commercial agents to apply for renewal of the registration of their commercial agencies contracts during the last month of their expiration date, and to attach the necessary documents along with the submitted application. It warned that non-renewed agency registration contracts will be cancelled after 90 days from the date of its expiry.

In a statement, the ministry explained that the renewal application for the registration of commercial agencies may be submitted through the online portal ‘Invest Easy’ or through the service delivery offices of Sanad.

It has also invited investors, companies and owners of SMEs to benefit from the ‘Invest Easy’ portal’s services and its available opportunities, through which they can expand their companies’ activities, in order to enhance their market share and contribute to the development of the private sector.

The ministry has clarified that the commercial agency system is protected in accordance with the international regulations and laws in force, as per the agreement in the contracts between the foreign client and the local agent.

As for the protection of the local agent, the ministry has noted that the amendments to the Commercial Agencies Law 26/77 and the issuance of the Competition Protection and Monopoly Prevention Law 67/2014 in the Sultanate had abolished the protection, while it emphasises on the importance of the local agent’s commitment to whatever stipulated in Article (9) of the Commercial Agencies Law 26/77, which stipulates that the agents shall provide consumers with all required guarantees in terms of the provision of the spare parts and the repairing workshops needed by the consumer within the after-sales service.

