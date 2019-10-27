Time to deliver on promises!

Citizens all over the Sultanate voted on Sunday to elect members who will represent them in Majlis Ash’shura for the next four-year term. Candidates were impatiently waiting to get the final results. Some of them have won the game while others lost despite the efforts they had devoted to their campaigns. Anyway, all got their chances, but maybe some were not lucky enough to win.

The winners and all those who voted for them are on cloud nine celebrating the victory today. Some are happy being elected to the Majlis; hopefully they will be supportive and reliable. As well, the candidates are undoubtedly delighted to get elected and won the competition. It’s not necessary that those who lost were not qualified, but maybe they didn’t get enough votes to win.

As the game is over now, winners are getting ready to officially join the Majlis team. Congratulations on your membership and May Allah grant you support and success in your mission. Hope you will be as serious and sincere as you promised your society and country during the campaign. It’s time to fulfil all the promises you have made; this is the time to make them come true. People are happy for you because they accorded you their trust, confidence and

hope to be responsible and capable to serve the society.

During the campaign, most of the candidates made different promises to individuals and society. As you read some of their promises in brochures and pamphlets they had distributed here and there all over the places, you feel as if they were competing for the presidency position. It was all for the sake of enticing people to vote for them. Anyway, at least they must try their best to get their promises fulfilled.

Dear members, not only individuals, but the government too is expecting you to be the right candidate to join the Majlis Ash’shura. All trust you to be responsible and honest to represent your people for whom you will be the ambassador to government officials. The government has also given you the responsibility to spare no effort to support the government through the committees, proposal and studies presented to government authorities.

His Majesty Sultan Qaboos placed his personal confidence and support on all members of Majlis Ash’shura. In one of His Majesty’s addresses, he stated: “Each and everyone of you is required to work for the national interest and carry out his patriotic duties with wholehearted devotion. In addition to this, one of the main tasks of every member is to give particular attention to the welfare and development of his local community. We are confident that your Majlis can make a constructive contribution to ensuring that this country continues to make steady and consistent progress”.

Reflecting His Majesty’s confidence on all members, he said: “You must always be prepared to deal realistically with matters affecting the higher interests of the nation and the citizen and when dealing with them, to look at them from the point of view of the country as a whole, with all its regions and wilayats, with no other purpose than that of the public interest”.

For all those reasons, all members are required to shoulder the nation-building responsibility along with the government in all walks of life. As always, with authority comes responsibility, and being a member is an opportunity given to all the winners to play their significant role. Of course, it’s an honour for all members to be assigned this mission, but it should be carried out seriously and adequately.

Congratulations to all members and it’s time to fulfil your promises!

