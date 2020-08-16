Time for a digital detox

By Małgorzata Piechowicz-Pietruszka

You have probably already noticed how quickly in recent months many aspects of our lives have become internet dependent and extensively saturated with online services. The line between work and family life, study and rest is becoming increasingly blurry. And that perhaps is slowly getting its toll on your mental and physical health. Thankfully, there are some strategies, often referred to as digital detox, that help to deal with the information overload. Similarly to a juice cleanse for example, the best effects are achieved when we practise them regularly.

Phone-free zones

Making a conscious effort to truly be with our loved ones without constant phone checking for social media messages is crucial for any family’s well-being. A dinner eaten and time spent at the table where there are no screens is of an entirely different quality to the one hectically consumed while scrolling down an instafeed. Also, our bedrooms should become the sanctuaries for our ever more tired minds and bodies, with no place for any kind of screens. It is proven that blue light effectively blocks a hormone called melatonin (the one responsible for making us sleepy) and upsets our sleep.

JOMO is better

Either it is a few hours, days or a week, and no matter how inconceivable it may sound at first, regular offline periods should become a part of our mental hygiene. The notion of FOMO – the fear of missing out – seems to be prevailing especially among young people who feel instantly stressed and distraught when not being able to check their social media. Why not try JOMO – the joy of missing out. It is now evident that in the age of constant movement sitting still and paying attention became a scarce skill.

No wi-fi holidays

‘No wi-fi holidays’ is a rapidly growing trend which shows that more and more people need and look for disconnection. Perhaps it is because ignoring work-related emails as well as constant social media notifications is a learning process that requires some strong willpower, that unfortunately not all of us have. Constant connectivity in the long run proves to be quite draining and causes disharmony between our mind and soul.

Each of us, members and participants of the digital era can create their own ‘coping measures’, as I strongly believe humanity will be in the unprecedented need of in the nearest future. To calm a racing mind may soon become one of the priorities in keeping the current worldwide mental crisis at bay. In the end, nobody can argue that ‘a mind at rest is a mind at its best’.