Thunderstorms, isolated rains predicted for two days

Muscat: Oman Meteorology has predicted chances of sporadic rains accompanied by thunderstorms around the coastal areas of the Al Wusta, Dhofar and South Sharqiyah governorates from Sunday evening until Monday.

Poor visibility during rain and fog formations and strong downdraft wind during thundershowers during this period.

“Clear to partly cloudy skies above the coastal areas of South Al Sharqiya, Al Wusta and Dhofar governorates with chances of isolated rain. Mainly clear skies over the rest of the Sultanate with a chance of convective clouds development and isolated rain occasionally thundershower associated with the fresh wind over al Hajar Mountains and adjoining wilayat during the afternoon. Chance of late night to early morning low-level clouds or fog patches formations over the coastal areas of Arabian and Sea of Oman,” the met said.

In the coastal areas, winds will be northeasterly light to moderate and over rest of the sultanate winds will be southeasterly light to moderate.