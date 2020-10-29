Three stabbed to death at church in Nice

PARIS: Three people were killed in a knife attack in a Nice church on Thursday that investigators are treating as an act of terrorism, French Prime Minister Jean Castex confirmed.

Mayor Christian Estrosi said that the attacker was shot and injured by local police who were quickly called to the scene at the Mediterranean city’s Basilica of Notre Dame.

The attack comes while France is still reeling from the killing earlier this month of middle schoolteacher

At least one of the victims in Nice had been attacked “with the same method’’, Estrosi said.

Anti-terrorism prosecutors in Paris said they were taking over the investigation and treating the incident as terrorist murder.

A police source said another six victims were injured in the attack in the Mediterranean city’s Basilica of Notre Dame.

Castex, who interrupted a speech to lawmakers about a new national coronavirus lockdown due to come into effect on Friday when he heard the news, returned to the National Assembly in the early afternoon to condemn “this attack, as cowardly as it is barbarous.” — dpa

