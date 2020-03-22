Three new cases reported in Oman on Sunday

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced the registration of three (3) new confirmed cases with Coronavirus (COVID-19) of citizens linked to contact with an infected relative who returned from one of Gulf countries. This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases registered in the Sultanate to (55).

The Ministry added that (17) cases have recovered.

MOH calls upon all to adhere to the quarantine procedures as instructed and avoid public and worship places.

The Ministry also advises all citizens and residents to keep on washing hands with water and soap as well as avoiding touching the face, nose, mouth, and eyes and following the healthy habits when coughing and sneezing.

It said that complete adherence to social distancing instructions issued by the Supreme Committee and the MOH is further required.