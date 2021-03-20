Three months jail for driving with canceled licence

Muscat: Driving a vehicle with a canceled license or a withdrawn plate number or with revoked or canceled driver’s licence is an offense punishable by imprisonment for a period of up to three months and RO500 or by either one of these two sentences.

Traffic Law defines a vehicle licence as an official permit issued by the Directorate General of Traffic or specialized authority, which entitles to drive a vehicle on the road throughout its validity period.

The owner of the vehicle shall renew a vehicle licence after the payment of the renewal fees and before the licence expiry date. Otherwise, the fine shall be imposed proportionally depending on the delay period. Moreover, after the elapse of thirty days from the licence expiry’s date, the vehicle may be impounded, and its running licence may be withdrawn if it is apprehended while moving on the road.

According to Oman Public Prosecution, “Traffic law in Oman defines a road as any path accessible for public movement whether for pedestrians, materials or livestock. It includes roads, hard shoulders, streets, yards, passages, tunnels, and bridges, which the people may cross. Any vehicle stunt on roads or places not designated for such purpose is an offense punishable to imprisonment for a period of up to three months and a fine that extends to RO500 or by either one of these two sentences.