Three-month cleaning campaign in Dhofar begins

SALALAH, March 2 – Dhofar municipality launched a three-month cleaning campaign on Monday. The campaign would cover environmental sanitation as well as vector control in Salalah, Taqah and Mirbat.

An announcement about the campaign was made by Dr Ahmed bin Mohsin bin Mohammed al Ghassani, Chairman of Dhofar Municipality, in the presence of members of the State Council, Majlis Ash’shura and the Municipal Council. Representatives from some government agencies, private sector and civil society were also present on the occasion.

Al Ghassani called for creating healthier environment for citizens, residents and visitors, pointing to the results of the vector survey launched recently by the Ministry of Health.

The survey, according to him, showed the presence of some vectors like mosquitoes and others which can be potential carriers of diseases. They were found mainly in the industrial areas where a large number of expatriate workers live and work.

“The vectors have also been found where water is accumulated due to improper drainage. Environmental sanitation is a must. It requires awareness among people and correction in some wrong practices of waste disposal of various kinds,” he said.

He also clarified that the environmental sanitation campaign was one of the major initiatives of the municipality to ensure public health, protect various components of the environment and limit the adverse effects of pollution.

Al Ghassani emphasised on a package of goals which the campaign seeks to achieve, including improving the level of public cleanliness, removing deformations and residues in the forms of construction waste or hospital waste, improving the general appearance and fighting the vectors which wok as disease transmitters.

He put stress on harnessing all material and human capabilities to achieve the goals set for this campaign and called for community support in achieving these goals.

Dr Salem bin Saeed Habash al Kathiri, Director of Control of Infectious Diseases at the General Directorate of Health Services in Dhofar, reviewed a presentation on the results of vector disease survey, which included explanation on the mechanism of implementing the survey, its duration and results.

He put emphasis on the fact that the Ministry of Health is carrying out periodic monitoring activities and assured to be a committed partner of the environmental sanitation campaign launched by the Dhofar Municipality.

Salem bin Abdullah al Shanfari, Director-General of Salalah Municipality, who supervises the campaign’s activities, said the first phase of the campaign will focus on public cleanliness and removal of distortions of the general view in addition to construction waste and abandoned cars.

The second stage is to focus on the hotbeds of the vectors through spraying campaigns throughout the campaign period. The campaign will also include cleaning beaches and water and tourist spots.

The campaign includes inspection visits.

The campaign targets various construction sites to ensure construction companies’ compliance with the requirements and construction regulations. The campaign will also target workers’ housing and temporary water basins installed in some cases and filling of abandoned construction pits.

